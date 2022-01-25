Jaguars could have more second interviews on the way

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in person today for a formal second interview for their head coaching position, but it’s possible Leftwich won’t be the last second interview in the works. The Jaguars previously had a second interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus last week, so as it stands only two candidates have made it that far, but it’s possible more are on the horizon.

It should be stated before mentioning the other candidates that it’s possible the second interview with Leftwich goes so well he is simply just offered the job to speed up the process and not get left in the dust by the many other teams looking for a head coach.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jaguars could potentially hold interviews with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, interim head coach Darrell Bevell, Jim Caldwell and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett.

Interestingly enough, Hackett is reportedly a finalist for the Denver Broncos head coaching position after having a second interview with them and Eberflus had a second interview with the Chicago Bears.

It will be interesting if the Leftwich interview goes as well as the first one reportedly did if the Jaguars simply just offer him the position and pass on the other interviews, or if they show patience and continue with the interview process for the rest. It is worth noting however, that we are reaching the stage where the speed of the hire could end up being vital, for timing of obtaining the rest of the coaching staff.

I personally believe the job is Leftwich’s to lose.