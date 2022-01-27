The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly “close” to hiring Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Scouting Adrian Wilson as their new general manager and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as their new head coach, according to Mike Jurecki.

Encouraging news! Why? Well, that would be a slam dunk pair of hires — but more importantly, Jurecki is a good reporter who is plugged in to the team and knows what he’s talking about.