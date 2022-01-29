The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t been to the AFC Championship game in five years, and they’ve gone 27 years as a franchise without an appearance in the NFC Championship, but it’s time for what is traditionally the best weekend of football. (Last weekend might make me change my All Important Playoff Week Power Rankings, which has Championship over Wild Card over Divisional over Super Bowl. Do not @ me.)

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed west to face the Kansas City Chiefs to decide the AFC’s representative in Super Bowl 56, while it will be an in-state battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds here.

2022 AFC and NFC Championship Schedule

Sunday, January 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 3:05pm ET

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Odds: Chiefs -7 with an over/under set at 54.5 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Odds: Rams -3.5 with an over/under set at 45.5 — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here

What matchup are you most looking forward to?

There are only two matchups this weekend, both on Sunday, and it looks like people are generally excited about both of them. But the AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs just edges out the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams just slightly in terms of what people are looking forward to watching.

That’s not too surprising — the AFC Championship features the two best quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs (sorry, Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo) as well as a better chance for high scoring, compared to the more ball-control NFC Championship teams.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.