According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, a total of 40 percent of respondents want to see the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 next month.

It’s a quarterback-driven league and watching the best AFC quarterback remaining (Patrick Mahomes) against the best NFC quarterback remaining (Matthew Stafford) would be a lot of fun. And, honestly, this could very well be a question of who wins in the AFC Championship and NFC Championship games — the Chiefs are favored by a touchdown and the Rams are favored by more than a field goal, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coming in second with 26% of votes is Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams. Next at 23% of votes is the two underdogs, with the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers squeaking it out tomorrow. And the matchup fans least want to see at 11% of votes? The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — presumably because that’s the game that provides the lowest likelihood that we’d have a competitive, close game.

