The Jacksonville Jaguars had never had the No. 1 overall draft pick up until last year when they made Trevor Lawrence the first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They might join NFL history this week and have the top pick in back-to-back drafts. Who else in NFL history has done it?

The Philadelphia Eagles were the first in 1936 and 1937 when they got halfback Jay Berwanger and halfback Sam Francis, who was later traded to the Chicago Bears for $4,000.

Just a few years later, the Chicago Cardinals in 1939 and 1940 picked center Charles “Ki” Aldrich and fullback George Cafego.

Now... onto the modern era.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the No. 1 pick in 1976 (their inaugural season) and 1977 when they selected future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon and running back Ricky Bell. Then they did it again in 1986 and 1987 and scooped up running back Bo Jackson (who decided to play baseball rather than play for Tampa Bay) and Vinny Testaverde.

The Cincinnati Bengals were next in 1994 and 1995 and selected defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson and running back Ki-Jana Carter.

The Cleveland Browns also did it twice in 1999 and 2000 when they picked quarterback Tim Couch and defensive end Courtney Brown, and then nearly two decades later in 2017 and 2018 when they got defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Add everything up, and you’re left with 5 franchises who have ever had back-to-back No. 1 overall draft picks. The Jaguars could become No. 6, y’all.