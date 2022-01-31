Report: Jaguars to interview former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia

The Jaguars search for a head coach has been strange, especially given that the team, according to sources, was close to hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as of last Tuesday.

Now, it appears the Jaguars are continuing their search for a new head coach instead, and are set to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, according to multiple reports.

Jaguars are interviewing former Raiders' HC Rich Bisaccia today for their HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2022

Bisaccia took over as the team’s interim HC following Jon Gruden’s resignation, sparked by controversial emails the former HC sent while he was out of the NFL, working in television.

Bisccia was able to take the Raiders to a 7-5 record to close out the year, ultimately making the playoffs but losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round. The Raiders finished 10-7 on the year.

The Jaguars’ interest in Bisaccia doesn’t come as much of a surprise due to the success he had as the interim in Las Vegas, and his history as a special teams coordinator, a veteran coach in the NFL.

He has been in the NFL since 2002, joining Gruden with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then he’s had stints with the San Diego Chargers (2011-12) and the Dallas Cowboys (2013-17), before joining the Raiders in 2018.

The Jaguars have concluded their second round of interviews and look to be heading down a new list. Two of their finalists, or would-be finalists, Nathanial Hackett and Matt Eberflus have already taken jobs elsewhere, the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Leftwich has been requested for interview by the New Orleans Saints, but as of today, there has been no word of whether or not he will in fact take that interview. The team has also had reported interest in Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, but due to the team making the Super Bowl, they won’t be able to interview him until following the conclusion of that contest.