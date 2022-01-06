Jaguars 15-point underdogs once again

For the second week in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars enter a game as double-digit underdogs, this time at home at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts for the regular season finale and are currently looking at being 15-point underdogs according to our good friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Normally in a finale with a line like that, I would probably lean to the Jaguars covering the spread with players wanting to make a good final impression on film, however unlike most finale’s this one actually has some weight to it for the Colts.

The Colts can actually miss the playoffs if they somehow find a way to lose to the Jaguars on Sunday, which would be a pretty hilarious end to a disaster of a Jaguars season; sending the Colts out of the playoffs before they can even make it there.

