Week 18 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Colts?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few days away from competing in the NFL’s first-ever Week 18 and boy what a ride it’s been. We’ve got coaching candidates, internal reports of general manager Trent Baalke staying, and more.

But before we get to all that...

It’s time to take a look at the best games on tap for this week, the betting lines, and our thoughts on who will win. Add your predictions in the comments if you’re feeling especially lucky.

All odds are courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 picks

Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5) at Denver Broncos

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5, Broncos +10.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Chiefs -550, Broncos +400

My pick: Chiefs -10.5

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are gunning for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so they won’t be resting any starters. Plus... it’s the Broncos.

Bet on Kansas City to roll into Mile High and blow Denver out of the water.

Washington Football Team (-7) at New York Giants

Point spread: Washington -7, Giants +7

Over/Under: 37.5

Moneyline: Washington -300, Giants +235

My pick: Washington -7

I just listened to the Joe Judge rant again and Washington should be favored by one or two touchdowns more, honestly. Also, the over/under is hilarious. I’m sorry.

Bet on Washington to beat New York by eight or more points.

Indianapolis Colts (-15) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Point spread: Colts -15, Jaguars +16

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Colts -1000, Jaguars +650

My pick: Colts -15

Until the Jaguars can cover the spread, they can’t.

Bet on Colts to win by ... a lot.