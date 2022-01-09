The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. They’re playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville Jaguars, and the game will be shown on CBS locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 80 degrees during the game.

Alright, boring SEO stuff out of the way. Let’s get to the fun stuff. Is there fun stuff? There might not be!

Here's everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game.

Everything you need to know

#Jaguars fans still have 0% confidence in their team headed into Week 18. No, this is not a misprint. pic.twitter.com/5CUio1YzUG — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) January 7, 2022

