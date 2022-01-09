 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Game time, TV schedule, odds, notes, staff picks, and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Jaguars take on the Colts in Week 18.

By Ryan Day
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. They’re playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville Jaguars, and the game will be shown on CBS locally. The forecast calls for cloudy with a high of 80 degrees during the game.

Alright, boring SEO stuff out of the way. Let’s get to the fun stuff. Is there fun stuff? There might not be!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want to make today even more interesting? See more info on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds here.

Everything you need to know

  • Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
  • Playing surface: Grass
  • Game time: 1:00pm EST, Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 80, winds 10mph
  • Matchup history: Colts lead 26-15
  • Odds: Jaguars +15 with an over/under set at 44 points — see more info on DraftKings’ odds here
  • Television broadcast: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on CBS — see coverage map
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV
  • Enemy SB Nation site: Stampede Blue
  • Twitter: Big Cat Country
  • Fan confidence: Jaguars fans (still) have 0% confidence that this team is headed in the right direction. Go Jaguars.

