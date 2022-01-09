NFL Week 18: Jaguars vs. Colts live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) are hosting the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) in what should be an... interesting... game at TIAA Bank Field. I’m sure everyone will be dressed up in their Sunday best this afternoon.

Let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

It’s live blog time...

10:16 AM: It was time to move on. Vic Fangio made some, shall we say, questionable in-game coaching decisions this year. And losing five of his last six was the nail in the coffin, especially considering at least one or two of them were absolutely winnable games.

The #Broncos are parting ways with coach Vic Fangio, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

8:38 AM: Tweet at Demetrius, folks! What do you want to see from the team today?

Well, this is the last time the #Jaguars will be suiting up this season, what do you all want to see from the team as they close it out? — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 9, 2022

8:10 AM: Not a fan of Bill O’Brien as the new head coach here in Jacksonville, so this is a very welcome glimmer of hope that we can dodge the bullet as it (possibly) makes its way to Charlotte.