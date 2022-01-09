Jaguars secure top-pick in NFL Draft for a second-straight year

The Jaguars are officially on the clock.

For a second-straight year, the Jaguars will be picking first overall in the NFL Draft. This one comes after the team finished with a record of 3-14, the worst record in the NFL. The Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft and will have an opportunity to pick whomever they’d like in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Entering today, there was some uncertainty. Had the Jaguars won today - as they did, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 26-11 -, and the Detroit Lions lost to the Packers, they’d select with the second-overall pick. But, the Lions would go on to win, finishing with a 3-13-1 record, locking in the top pick for Jacksonville.

Entering the draft this year, the team will once again be looking for a new head coach. A one-and-done year for former Jags HC Urban Meyer wasn’t quite foreseen but would be a reality come Week 13 of this year. Jacksonville has already begun to conduct a wide-net search for its next man in charge.

Time will tell who will ultimately be making the selection, however, as the Jaguars have not yet fired general manager Trent Baalke, and appears to be leaning to keep the veteran GM. Baalke would be retained by Jaguars owner Shad Khan last January, hired alongside Meyer.

For Jacksonville, there are numerous needs on its roster. A bottomed-out team headed they fell far short of expectations, the only position group that can be ruled out is quarterback. Everything else is wide open, however, and that will absolutely be the discussion moving forward.

The current consensus of top prospects includes Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, among others.

The Jaguars will select first in every round this year, granted they’re still picking with their original selection.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place in Las Vegas this year on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through the 30th.