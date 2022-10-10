The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without offensive lineman Ben Bartch for longer than previously anticipated after he initially said he dislocated his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, but there’s now a possibility he could head to injured reserve with ligament damage, according to 1010XL’s Mia O’ Brien.

If he can’t go, backup offensive lineman Tyler Shatley will likely replace him as the starting left guard.

Ben Bartch had started all five games of the season so far for the Jaguars, and has 17 starts to his name since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s also appeared in 33 total games since coming into the league.

Tyler Shatley has appeared in 111 games and started 33 of them, including 18 games in the past two seasons. Shatley’s versatility is pivotal for the Jaguars, and often filled in for center Brandon Linder when the veteran was out due to injury.

Shatley began his career in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent from Clemson, but since making the opening day roster in 2014, he has appeared in every game. He started eight games at center last season.