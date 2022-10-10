Chiefs a touchdown favorite over Raiders

The NFL is off to its usual wild start and as we get to the last game of Week 5, but Monday Night Football looks like it’s going to end up being chalk ... unless the Las Vegas Raiders can pull off the upset. The upset for the 1-3 Raiders seems unlikely, with the Chiefs cruising and beating the Raiders in their last three matchups, including big time blow outs in the past to meetings. To some surprise however, the Chiefs are only a seven-point favorite at home against the Raiders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As it stands right now, the AFC West looks like a runaway division for the Chiefs unless something wild happens and they just spiral out of control. The Los Angeles Chargers sit in second place at 3-2, but if the Chiefs roll on Monday Night Football as most expect, the Chiefs will be two games up and likely run away with it.

