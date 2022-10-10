Jaguars outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson reportedly headed to injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly be without outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson for an extended period of time.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chaisson suffered a meniscus injury in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, and he will be heading to the injured reserve list. The team is yet to officially announced the move.

#Jaguars pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is dealing with a meniscus from Sunday, sources say, and he’s headed for Injured Reserve. The former first-rounder is out four games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Chaisson has played more of a backup/rotational role on defense this season. He has appeared in four games with 31 defensive snaps played and 52 special teams snaps played, recording three total tackles. He was inactive for the road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 2.

Chaisson — who was drafted out of LSU as No. 20 overall by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft — has played in 35 career games with 11 starts. He has recorded 53 combined tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks throughout his time in Jacksonville.

Per NFL rules regarding injured reserve, Chaisson must miss a minimum of four games before he can return. That would mean Chaisson’s earliest possible return would be the Week 10 away game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Although, he could miss additional time.

In addition to the news regarding Chaisson’s injury, left guard Ben Bartch has reportedly suffered ligament damage after dislocating his knee against the Texans. Bartch’s status for the rest of the season is unclear, but appears to be in jeopardy.