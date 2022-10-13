NFL Season 2022 Picks Week 6: Can the Jaguars sweep the Colts?

Things are starting to settle in the 2022 NFL Season now that we’re heading into Week 6. Teams are starting to solidify themselves in their division and pull away, while others are trying to save their season and not fall too far behind. The Jaguars in the case of the latter, are going to be traveling to Indianapolis and hope to sweep the Colts and bring themselves back to .500.

This year each week we will be making picks against the spread using the tools from our friends at Tallysight, so we can actually keep track of who is actually good at making picks and who just goes for the chaos (spoiler, me). Keep an eye out as we track the season.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 6. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

