Thursday Night Football Bears vs. Commanders: Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football live on Amazon Prime, where we continue to pray for a game that won’t put us to sleep before 10 p.m. eastern. This week, we’ve got the Washington Commanders headed to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

On paper, this is a drab matchup. Currently the over under is set at only 38, which is actually less than last week’s snoozefest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, where offense was at a premium and both teams did their best impression of a Big 10 West showdown.

Hopefully this week we see some teams move the ball up and down the field and score some points. The Commanders should be the better overall team on the road, but they’ve also got Carson Wentz at quarterback, which means they could score 35 points or turn the ball over four times.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Commanders by 1. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 38