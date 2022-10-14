Jaguars vs Colts: LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out defensive starters Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and Kwity Pay (ankle) for Sunday.

The Colts will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rematch of their Week 2 contest, when Trevor Lawrence completed a career-high 83.3% of his passes in a 24-0 home victory.

Leonard missed the first Jaguars-Colts matchup of the season because he was still recovering from offseason back surgery. He returned in Week 4, but played just 16 snaps before taking friendly fire on a hit from his teammate.

The blow not just broke Leonard’s nose but also caused a concussion, which made him miss Indianapolis’ Thursday Night Game last week. Coach Frank Reich told media on Friday that Leonard recently had nose surgery.

Meanwhile, Paye will be missing his first game of the season after rolling his ankle in Week 5. The sophomore defensive end leads Indianapolis in sacks and tackles for loss this year.

The Colts are dealing with various other injuries as well, especially at running back and on the offense line.

2020 Jaguars draft picks Ben Bartch and K’Lavon Chaisson were each placed on injured reserve earlier this week -- but other than that, the Jaguars have been fairly lucky in the injury department.

Four players appeared on this week’s injury report, including Foye Oluokun and DaVon Hamilton for the first time this season.