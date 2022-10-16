How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts in NFL Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road on Sunday in hopes of stopping a two-game slide, shockingly dropping the game last week against the Houston Texans 13-6. It was a game the Jaguars dominated on the field and yardage-wise but just could not find their way into more than six points.

On Sunday the Jaguars face off for their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts, a team the Jaguars beat up 24-0 in the first go-round. The Jaguars will be without Marvin Jones Jr. and Foley Fatukasi, but the Colts are also extremely banged up and will be without star linebacker Shaq Leonard and running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

It’s a game last week, where even on the road the Jaguars should dominate, but we can’t expect that until we see them on the field.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Odds: Jaguars are +1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook