Jaguars vs Colts: Players to watch

For the second time in a month, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) will take on the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1).

These are the players I’ll be paying most attention to on either side of the ball.

WR Christian Kirk

Jacksonville’s splash offseason signing had his biggest game of the season against Indy in Week 2. Coach Doug Pederson deployed Kirk all over the formation to garner favorable matchups.

As we’ve already seen, Kirk can take advantage of mismatches, and Pederson will likely make a point to feed him on Sunday. He’s gotta get going after catching just three total passes in the past two weeks. Plus, Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring) is out and Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable.

CBs Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin

In Week 2, Indianapolis was without starting wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. The Jaguars were able to stifle the Colts on the ground and Matt Ryan had nowhere to go on third downs.

Going into Week 6, Pittman and Pierce are healthy, but now running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) are banged up and won’t play Sunday.

Jacksonville’s defensive line versus Indianapolis’ offensive line is perhaps the biggest mismatch of the game. They’ll do just fine against the run sans Taylor, but will need a little help from the secondary in order to get home and finish sacks.

Tyson Campbell and Shaq Griffin must allow minimal separation outside against Pittman and Pierce to force Ryan to continue to hold onto the ball for-ev-er. If that happens, another multi-score victory may be in the folds.