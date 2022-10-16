Jaguars vs Colts: Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings -- as the Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) take on the Indianapolis Colts (-1.5).

Last week: 1-2

Season: 5-5

Trevor Lawrence over 21.5 pass completions (-115)

I’m expecting the Jaguars to heavily target the middle and short areas of the field on Sunday. Colts DC Gus Bradley runs a mostly static, single-high safety scheme (lots of Cover 1 man and Cover 3 zone) that can be picked apart with high-percentage throws.

As we saw in Week 2, Trevor Lawrence has all the answers to the test.

Lawrence has 24 or more completions in each game this season not played in hurricane conditions.

Travis Etienne over 59.5 rushing and receiving yards (-115)

Indy’s run defense is legit, but we also know Etienne can break a few. The sophomore ranks 14th among 49 running backs in breakaway run percentage, per Pro Football Focus.

I love this bet because it can survive any game script. Etienne is averaging 2.2 receptions per game and 11.3 yards per reception this season. He’s obviously a threat on screens and swings, but we also saw him get heavy two-minute drill usage last week.

Jamal Agnew to score a TD (+380)

Agnew caught two touchdowns in the sole game he played at least 20% of offensive snaps this season (Week 4). He should get a decent amount of looks with Marvin Jones (hamstring) out and Zay Jones (ankle) questionable against the Colts.