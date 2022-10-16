Jaguars-Colts: 3 things to watch on Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a wild swing the last four weeks, including dropping their last two games in frustrating fashion. Last week against the Houston Texans at home, the Jaguars put up over 400 yards of offense but could only muster six points.

Despite the fact that the Jaguars dominated the Colts a few weeks ago, they’re going to have to score touchdowns to go with all the yardage if they want to win and pull back to .500 on the season.

Here are three things the Jaguars can do to get victory on Sunday.

Get Lawrence into early rhythm

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been very hot/cold through the first five weeks of the season. In the first matchup against the Colts in Week 2, Lawrence got into rhythm early and took what the Colts defense gave him and marched down the field for a 15-play touchdown drive on their first possession. If the Jaguars can get Lawrence going early, they should be in for a good day.

Make Matt Ryan beat you

The Colts are banged up at the running back position, going to be without both running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, which means the Colts offense is going to be rather one-dimensional. In the first matchup with Taylor, Jaguars held the Colts to 54 total rushing yards. If they can dominate the line of scrimmage again and force the Colts to lean on Matt Ryan, they could be in for another multi-sack/turnover game.

Find the run game

The Jaguars run game has been all over the place this year, but they need to find a method to the madness and get the ball moving on the ground. When the Jaguars are able to consistently run the ball, their offense seems to shine. Last week Travis Etienne had kind of a break out first half, so if he’s ready to go and if James Robinson can get back into gear, it could be a long game for the Colts.

