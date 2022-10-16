Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 6 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road and facing a familiar opponent in the Indianapolis Colts for their Week 6 game. Kickoff is Sunday, October 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This is a Colts team that the Jaguars recently beat up to the tune of 24-0 in the first go-round a few weeks ago. And although the Jaguars will be without Marvin Jones Jr. and Foley Fatukasi, the Colts are even more banged up and will be without star linebacker Shaq Leonard and running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

It’s a game last last week, where even on the road the Jaguars should dominated, but we can’t expect that until we see them on the field.

Ready... set... let’s go!

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

It’s live blog time...

9:53 AM: If you’re in the yellow, you can watch today’s game on CBS.

9:01 AM: Watch, listen, and livestream options! Make the Jaguars part of your entire Sunday with this schedule.

8:41 AM: Despite the fact that the Jaguars dominated the Colts a few weeks ago, they’re going to have to score touchdowns to go with all the yardage if they want to win and pull back to .500 on the season. Here are three things the Jaguars can do to get victory on Sunday.