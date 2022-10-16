Jaguars lose to Colts 34-27, drop third-straight game

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday and lost in dramatic fashion by a final score of 34-27. The Jaguars have now lost three games in a row.

The Jaguars fall to 2-4 on the season, and move to 1-2 in the AFC South Division, while the Colts improve to 3-2-1 and 1-2-1 in the division.

The Colts received the ball to begin the game, and moved it to Jacksonville’s 48-yard line, but eventually had to punt.

Jacksonville also moved the ball on its first possession, but came up empty. The Jaguars marched down to the Colts’ 26-yard line, thanks in part to a 48-yard run by running back Travis Etienne Jr.

However, later in the drive, quarterback Trevor Lawerence was sacked by Indianapolis defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on third down, knocking the Jaguars out of a field goal range and forcing a punt.

The Jacksonville defense then quickly forced Indianapolis to go three-and-out and received the ball back. From here, Jacksonville would open up the scoring in the game.

A six-play, 56-yard drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Lawrence. The Jaguars took a 7-0 lead with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter.

In the end zone and on the board.#JAXvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/P6ETTHmWZZ — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 16, 2022

The Colts responded with a 13-play, 67-yard drive that led to a 28-yard field goal from kicker Chase McLaughlin. Early in the second quarter, the Jaguars led 7-3.

The Jaguars quickly answered, though, as running back JaMycal Hasty dashed into the end zone from 61 yards out on the fourth play of the ensuing possession. Jacksonville took a 14-3 lead with 11:27 remaining in the first half.

The teams would then trade punts before the Colts found the end zone for the first time on the day. On an eight-play, 54-yard drive, quarterback Matt Ryan eventually found wide receiver Parris Campbell for a four-yard touchdown pass. Jacksonville’s lead was cut to four points at 14-10 late in the second quarter.

The Colts added a field goal before halftime, making the score 14-13 with the Jaguars in the lead as the teams headed to the break.

The first half was big for Indianapolis running back Deon Jackson — who got the start due to injures to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines — as he was heavily involved in the passing game, catching seven passes for 77 yards. Jackson also had 22 rushing yard, but the Colts had a heavy passing attack, as Ryan had 37 attempts, 232 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters alone.

Meanwhile for Jacksonville, the Jaguars rushed for 150 yards in the first half, with Hasty’s 61-yard run, Etienne’s 48 yards and James Robinson’s 22 yard. However, after losing 29 yards on four sacks, Lawrence and the Jaguars only accumulated 16 passing yards. The Colts out-gained the Jaguars in total yardage for the first half 257-156, but Jacksonville held the one-point advantage.

The Jaguars received the ball to begin the second half and made the most of it. Lawrence led a seven-play, 75-yard drive and once again scored on a rushing touchdown. Jacksonville extended its lead to 21-13 early in the third quarter.

75 yards in 7 plays to open up the second half! @Trevorlawrencee waltzes in.#JAXvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/GgRuooEDnw — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 16, 2022

The Colts had an immediate answer, however, marching 75 yards in 10 plays. The Jacksonville defense almost got off of the field on a third-down-and-12 play that fell incomplete, but a roughing the passer penalty was called on outside linebacker Travon Walker, which extended the possession for Indianapolis.

Five plays after the penalty, Jackson found the end zone from three yards out. The Colts would go for two points, but the attempt failed, leaving the score at 21-19 in the Jaguars’ advantage.

On the ensuing possession, the Jaguars marched down to the Colts’ 32-yard line, but eventually turned the ball over on downs. Head coach Doug Pederson dialed up a questionable option play on fourth-and-1, but it was stopped for a two-yard loss.

Indianapolis took the ball back over and found pay-dirt once again. The Colts drove 66 yards on nine plays and eventually ended the possession on a touchdown pass from Ryan to tight end Jelani Woods. McLaughlin’s extra point was good, and the Colts took the lead at 26-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville’s offense didn’t back down, though. Lawrence led the Jaguars on a long drive that spanned 18 plays and 84 yards, and took more than 10 minutes off of the clock.

Lawrence polished off the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk. The two-point attempt failed, but the Jaguars regained the lead at 27-26.

We’ve got a one-point lead in Indy.#JAXvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/t6IkBnavL6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 16, 2022

Indianapolis got the ball back with less than three minutes remaining on the game clock. However, that would be enough time for Ryan and company. After driving down the field and getting deep into Jacksonville’s territory, it appeared the Colts were playing for a field goal.

However, after losing four yards and bringing up a third-and-13 situation, the Colts looked to essentially put the game out of reach. Indianapolis wide receiver Alec Pierce beat Jacksonville cornerback Shaquill Griffin for a 32-yard touchdown. Running back Phillip Lindsay added the two-point conversion, and the Colts took a 34-28 lead.

The Jaguars had 17 seconds to try to tie the game, but couldn’t do it, and the Colts completed the comeback victory.

Also of note, wide receiver Jamal Agnew exited the game with a knee injury and did not return.

Lawrence completed 20 of 22 passes (90.9 percent) for 163 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing scores. Etienne led the team in rushing with 86 yards on 10 attempts (8.6 yards per carry). Zay Jones was Jacksonville’s leading receiver with five catches for 42 yards, while Kirk had the lone receiving touchdown. The Jaguars ran for 243 yards in total.

Ryan completed 42 of 58 passes (72.4 percent) for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson was the Colts’ leading rusher with 12 carries for 42 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Michael Pittman Jr. led Indianapolis in receiving with 13 catches for 134 yards. Overall, the Colts out-gained the Jaguars in total yardage by a final tally of 434-377.

The Jaguars return home next week to take on the 5-1 New York Giants. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m.