Trevor Lawrence has his moment ripped away

The Jacksonville Jaguars were trailing 26-21 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars got the ball back on their 16-yard line for an all too familiar scenario—trailing late with the ball in the offense’s hands. In the previous instances, quarterback Trevor Lawrence had been unable to deliver a score drive to overtake the other team. But on Sunday, against the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence delivered in impressive fashion.

The second-year quarterback executed an 18-play touchdown drive that ate nearly eight minutes off the clock to put the Jaguars up 27-26 with just over two minutes left in the game.

After an early rough start, in large part to pass protection issues and allowing free rushers, Lawrence marched down the field using a combination of his scrambling ability and converting long third downs through the air. Lawrence completed all five official passes (one fell incomplete, but was ruled pass interference on third and long) and picked up 21 yards on the ground, leading up to the impressive touchdown pass to Christian Kirk to take the lead, in which the young Jaguars quarterback rolled to his right and found Kirk all alone in the end zone.

The impressive drive was all for naught unfortunately, as the Jaguars defense gave up a game winning touchdown to the Colts, as Matt Ryan hit Alec Pierce deep down the field while under duress for 32 yards and a score. Lawrence led a previous potential game winning drive right before as mentioned, but with 0:17 left on the clock, short of a miracle there was no comeback in the cards.

Jaguars cornerback Shaquille Griffin was picked on for much of the game and in the final moments when he was finally lined up to press receivers who had been killing the Jaguars on short crossers and passes all game, was beaten down the field for the score.

Losing on Sunday was frustrating for Jaguars fans in many ways, but it was especially frustrating to finally see the team’s young quarterback take control of the game late, march the team down the field by just playing out of his mind and putting the team ahead with little time left on the clock, only to see it ripped away.