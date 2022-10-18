The Jacksonville Jaguars head back to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday to face off against the New York Giants on the heels of a three game losing streak. Jacksonville has had a three week span of tough losses, all by one score, and hope to end the slide back at home against a hot Giants team.

While the Jaguars sit at 2-4 on the season, the Giants come to Jacksonville riding a three game winning streak and sitting at 5-1 on the season to everyone’s shock. The Giants don’t appear to be one of those “fluke” 5-1 teams either, as the last two weeks they’ve taken down the Green Bay Packers and just recently the Baltimore Ravens.

On the Jaguars end, they’re on the heels of a three game losing streak, losing to both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts the past two weeks and both in brutal frustrating position. The Texans and Colts both scored go ahead touchdowns late in the game after wearing out the Jaguars defense.

Against the Giants on Sunday, the Jaguars offense is going to have to put up some points against a surprisingly good Giants defense as well as try to contain and manage Saquon Barkley, who’s having a resurgence after finally being fully healthy and averaging over five-yards per carry.

The Jaguars currently sit as three-point home favorites.

