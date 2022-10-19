While the Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a slow start for the 2022 NFL season, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to be playing meaningless football games when the weather turns. You can already feel the weather turning in Florida, which means we’re all going to need a rad jacket for the home games at TIAA Bank Field soon and we have the perfect one for you.

HOMAGE is bringing back the Starter Satin Jackets for all 32 NFL teams, an item they quickly sold out of the last time it was around. The Jacksonville Jaguars one looks absolutely exquisite, as well. I can’t think of a more perfect jacket for the Florida “winter” at TIAA Bank Field.

It’s a simple and clean design, with the Jacksonville Jaguars logo on the chest and the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS across the center of the back.

HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jackets are built for the sidelines, inspired by the classic designs of the 80s/90s, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential custom interior patch. Pay homage.

You can order your Jacksonville Jaguars Starter Satin Jacket from Homage here, as well as other Jaguars apparel and officially licensed gear from all 32 NFL teams.