Jaguars vs Eagles: Week 4 best bets

Like millions of other football fans, my Sunday mornings in the fall are typically spent locking in fantasy football lineups and money line parlays.

Here are a few of my favorite bets from this week’s matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5) and Philadelphia Eagles, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miles Sanders under 62.5 rushing yards (-110)

This is a number that Jacksonville has yet to allow to an opposing running back this season -- the Jaguars’ run defense is legit. Sanders is tied for sixth in rushes of 20-plus yards since he was drafted in 2019, and the weather indicates a heavy workload on the ground, but I don’t think Sanders is a threat to this unit.

Christian Kirk over 62.5 receiving yards

Eagles slot cornerback Avonte Maddox has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup. Kirk leads the league in receiving yards from the slot going into Week 4 (per PFF). Sometimes it’s really this easy.

Travis Etienne over 47.5 rushing and receiving yards (-115)

He’s surpassed 50 yards from scrimmage in every week so far, so frankly I’m just gonna hammer this until it doesn’t happen. While he hasn’t yet had any true highlight plays, I’d say Etienne is the most explosive skill position player on Jacksonville’s offense. If Pederson’s been saving any one player for Philly, it’s Etienne.

Last week: 4-0

Season: 4-0