Jaguars-Eagles: 3 things to watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for the second week in a row on Sunday, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be a nice gauge to see exactly where the Jaguars are at, considering they’re coming off of back-to-back dominant victories against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, respectfully.

The past two weeks have give a lot of hope to Jaguars fans, with bright spots on both the offense and the defense. There are three things the Jaguars can focus on for the game against the Eagles for success.

Speed up the Clock

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been excellent so far this season, but the few times he’s been shaky is when there has been quick pressure and he’s forced to make a quick decision. If the Jaguars can speed up Hurts’ clock, it’s possible they can force him into some mistakes.

Run the Ball

The two similarities in the Jaguars wins the past two weeks were how committed they were to running the football. For the Eagles, that seems to be one area they’ve struggled with when the games are close. Week 1, the Detroit Lions ran for nearly 200 yards at 6.5 yards per carry. If the Jaguars can get James Robinson and Travis Etienne rolling, they could take control of the game.

Protect Trevor Lawrence

The real key to the success for the Jaguars will be keeping quarterback Trevor Lawrence off the floor. Last week the Eagles sacked Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz nine times. If the Jaguars want any kind of success on Sunday, they can’t even let a third of that happen.