Jaguars vs. Eagles: Week 4 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles for their Week 4 away game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Now, admittedly, I personally don’t think the Jaguars are good enough to make the Super Bowl in 2022. But I am more than open to being proven wrong by Doug Pederson. As a matter of fact, new Jaguars and former Super Bowl winning Eagles coach Doug Pederson, has made the Jaguars actually look like a team who could push for a deep playoff spot through the first three weeks of the season.

On the flip side for Philadelphia, head coach Nick Sirianni has the Eagles firing on all cylinders, sitting pretty at 3-0 on the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks phenomenal throwing the ball and picking up yardage with his legs, while the defense gets after the quarterback and can suffocate the opposing team’s offense.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or follow today’s Jaguars game.

2:23 PM: That second quarter is the worst quarter of Jaguars football all season—and may stay that way through the end of the year. 20 unanswered points, nothing on offense, multiple fumbles... YUCK.

2:19 PM: Philadelphia with their third unanswered touchdown and halftime is right around the corner. A missed extra point though.

1:37 PM: Cam Robinson blocking a defensive back in space is #NSFW.

1:26 PM: This Trevor Lawrence to Jamal Agnew touchdown is an exclamation point on the most big boy drive that the Jaguars have had in years.

1:18 PM: Rayshawn Jenkins with the hammer to force fourth down. Incredible pass breakup there.

1:14 PM: Andre Cisco in the right place at the right time—and with a great run after the pick to take it to the house. Jaguars up 7-0!

HE’S GONE GONE GONE GONE GONE@andrecisco7 takes it to the ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9tqVd0Bayd — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 2, 2022

1:00 PM: Jaguars offense up first after Eagles won the toss and elected to defer. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOO!

12:38 PM: If you’re in the yellow, you can watch today’s game on CBS!

#Jaguars vs. #Eagles TV coverage map!



(If you're in the yellow, you can watch on CBS.) pic.twitter.com/RbGeaf1LJ7 — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 2, 2022

12:21 PM: Stopping A.J. Brown and getting pressure through the guards will likely be the two most important things the Jaguars defense does today.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown vs. Jaguars (as a member of the Titans):



15 receptions, 289 yards, 2 touchdowns in four games played. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 2, 2022

11:30 AM: A little surprised they don’t have rookie running back Snoop Conner activated, but this is largely what we thought would happen going into the weekend.

8:16 AM: Bring it on. Looking for big games out of both James Robinson and Travis Etienne today. Excited.

It’s chilly and rainy today in Philadelphia where the #Jaguars are set to take on the Eagles at 1 p.m.



Could be a heavy run game for both teams with some unfavorable weather. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 2, 2022

7:41 AM: Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell has been lights out so far this season, and (aside from Trevor Lawrence) is the biggest reason the Jaguars are 2-1. He faces his toughest test so far this year.