Jaguars open as touchdown favorite over the Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars followed up their two dominant wins in a row with an egg drop against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing a horrid game 28-20. It was a rough day for Jacksonville, specifically second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who ended the day with five total turnovers. Despite the loss however, DraftKings Sportsbook seems to really like the Jaguars in their Week 5 matchup.

The Jaguars make it back to TIAA Bank Field this week opening as a 7-point favorite over the Houston Texans. It’s an AFC South battle, which can further push the Jaguars into sole first place in the division and their division record to 2-0 if they can pull off the victory.

In order to win on Sunday against the Texans however, the offense is going to have to figure out whatever went wrong against the Eagles and protect the football.

