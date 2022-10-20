Thursday Night Football Saints vs. Cardinals: Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football live on Amazon Prime, where we continue to pray for a game that won’t put us to sleep before 10 p.m. eastern. This week, we’ve got the New Orleans Saints headed out west to State Farm Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

On paper, this should be a much more exciting matchup than what we have seen in the past Thursday Night Football games so far in the 2022 NFL season. Both teams have an offense that can be explosive and put up points, which is worlds different than the last handful of matchups that we have seen on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams have only two wins on the season and will be desperate to pick up a third and keep their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive. Losing on Thursday Night here will likely for all intents and purposes eliminate the loser from the playoff picture at five losses through the first seven weeks of the season.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: State Farm Stadium

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Cardinals by 2.5. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 43.5