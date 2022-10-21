The Jacksonville Jaguars offense—and Trevor Lawrence in particular—had a pretty good game against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. The run game accounted for 243 yards and 7.4 yards per rush. The second-year quarterback finished with just two incompletions and a spectacular 18-play, 84-yard drive that chewed up over 10 minutes of game clock in the fourth quarter for what should have been the game-winning drive.

And then the defense happened.

Matt Ryan was allowed to dink and dunk his way to nearly 400 yards over 58 pass attempts. He threw the go-ahead score with 17 seconds to play. It was a game to forget for the Jaguars secondary.

But if you ask fans, it’s not a reason to worry too much. At least not yet. And with the New York Giants coming to town, it’s a game that Jacksonville has every opportunity to win.

In this week’s Reacts survey, 80% of Big Cat Country readers said they are confident in the team’s direction headed into Week 7.

And while the team isn’t where it needs to be to make a legitimate playoff push, at least we know what we need to improve this offseason—as opposed to previous years when the needs outweighed the opportunity to put together a solid roster.

56% of Big Cat Country readers think that a better defensive backfield would have this team humming.

If you go by the two polls, you’ve got a fan base that is confident in their quarterback going forward, realize last week was on the defense, and they’re immensely excited about the team going forward.

Feels different. Feels good. Go Jaguars.

