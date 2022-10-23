How to watch Jaguars vs. Giants in Week 7

Back home at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off against a red hot New York Giants team on Sunday. The Jaguars are in the midst of a three game losing streak and on paper it might looks like the 5-1 Giants might be the team to push that streak to four in a row.

While the Giants are 5-1 so far on the season, it’s an ugly 5-1 and they’ve kind of overachieved so far and likely due for a set back. As our own Gus Logue detailed, showing that the Giants have actually gotten quite lucky in the fourth quarter, whereas the Jaguars have seemingly gotten a bit unlucky.

The reality is this all boils down to the Giants are winning their close games while the Jaguars are not, but it also tells us that the Jaguars have seemingly been the better team through the first three quarters.

So maybe we will see the Giants trying to make a fourth quarter comeback on Sunday.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts

Live Stream: CBS

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Jaguars are -3, per DraftKings Sportsbook