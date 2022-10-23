Jaguars vs. Giants: Week 7 live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back home at TIAA Bank Field and will face off against a red hot New York Giants (+3.5) team on Sunday. The Jaguars are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and on paper it might looks like the 5-1 Giants might be the team to push that streak to four in a row.

While the Giants are 5-1 so far on the season, it’s an ugly 5-1 and they’ve kind of overachieved so far and likely due for a set back. As our own Gus Logue detailed, showing that the Giants have actually gotten quite lucky in the fourth quarter, whereas the Jaguars have seemingly gotten a bit unlucky.

The reality is this all boils down to the Giants are winning their close games while the Jaguars are not, but it also tells us that the Jaguars have seemingly been the better team through the first three quarters.

3:15 PM: IN YOUR FACE, NEW YORK.

3:11 PM: Legitimate roughing the passer penalty. The Jaguars are making me agree with the refs. I’m sick.

3:10 PM: Jaguars defense with a chance to force a turnover and...

2:56 PM: TRAVIS ETIENNE.

2:42 PM: Replay shows Zay Jones almost had that. Goodness gracious.

2:40 PM: Trevor Lawrence just absolutely launched it out of the end zone on that Hail Mary.

2:25 PM: The announcers just said the word “completedly” because this is a Jaguars game and English has no place here.

2:20 PM: Saquon Barkley with a really good Fred Taylor impersonation right there.

2:17 PM: No comment.

2:10 PM: And then there’s that.

2:09 PM: WHAT A THROW.

Year 11 and @MarvinJonesJr is still making grabs like this!#NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/anZDFhfeUh — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022

2:07 PM: Trevor Lawrence stepped up like he wanted to launch it 70 yards downfield and instead went for the short throw just beyond the sticks. Growth >>>>>

1:49 PM: Riley Patterson makes it 11-7 in the most 1930’s NFL score of the afternoon so far.

1:20 PM: I truly do not understand how a five-yard penalty on the extra point attempt gets us to the two-yard line but I’ll take that additional point. Jaguars up 8-7.

1:19 PM: Mark it down, folks—Travis Etienne started his Hall of Fame career with his first touchdown in Duval.

.@swaggy_t1 puts a bow on our opening drive with his first career TD!#NYGvsJAX on FOX pic.twitter.com/ypbkpd73y5 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 23, 2022

1:08 PM: Giants start with the scoring. LET’S NOT.

1:02 PM: Jaguars start on defense. LET’S GO.

11:32 AM: Only “surprise” on the inactive list is Adam Gotsis. Would have liked to have seen Jamal Agnew today, stretching the Giants defense.

#Jaguars inactives vs. Giants:



24 RB Snoop Conner

26 CB Shaquill Griffin

27 S Tyree Gillespie

39 WR Jamal Agnew

96 DL Adam Gotsis



Gotsis is a healthy scratch this week. Agnew and Griffin are out as expected dealing with knee and back injuries, respectively. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 23, 2022

6:29 AM: This week’s TV coverage map for the Jaguars vs. Giants game on FOX. (We’re in the blue...)

Are you in the blue? Then you'll be watching #Jaguars vs. #Giants today on FOX! pic.twitter.com/Wr5WvX4uNb — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 23, 2022

6:00 AM: Yeah, we linked it above, but it’s still a great primer for today’s game from Gus Logue.