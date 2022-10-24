2022 NFL Odds: Jaguars home favorites against Broncos

Despite the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently on a four game losing streak, they still open as a 4-point favorite against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Jaguars are coming off a tough 23-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday at home, but now head to London, England to take on the Broncos. It might seem weird the Jaguars are favored while on a four game losing streak, but the reality is as it stands right now the Jaguars are not only probably a better team than the Broncos on paper, but they’re also accustomed to making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean, and that absolutely matters.

With all the issues the Jaguars have, the Broncos seem to be in much worse shape. Prize offseason acquisition Russell Wilson missed last weeks game due to a hamstring injury and as of the time of writing this, his situation for Sunday against the Jaguars at Wembley. Even if Wilson was not injured however, his season so far with the Broncos has left a lot to be desired under first time head coach and former Jaguars offensive coordinator Nate Hackett. On the season Wilson was just 2-4 and had only five touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. The former Seahawks superstar has been struggling to get into his groove with Denver.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a 4-point favorite.

