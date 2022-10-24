Patriots more than a touchdown favorite over Bears

The NFL is finally starting to settle in as we get to the last game of Week 7, but Monday Night Football looks like it’s going to end up being chalk ... unless the Chicago Bears can pull off the miracle upset over the New England Patriots. The upset for the 2-4 Bears seems unlikely, with the Patriots winning two in a row even without starting quarterback Mac Jones. To some surprise however, the Patriots are only an 8.5-point favorite at home against the Bears, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The AFC East seems to be a two team race so far, with the 3-3 Patriots currently sitting in last place in the division. On the other side of the coin the Chicago Bears are third in their division, but it looks like the Minnesota Vikings are going to run away with it.

