Jaguars trade James Robinson to Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round draft pick that can turn into a fifth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

For the Jets, this trade makes sense — rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a season-ending knee injury and they needed someone to pair with Michael Carter in the backfield.

For the Jaguars, it sucks to offload one of the few talented players on either side of the ball. While I’d like to have seen him stay here, Travis Etienne is the running back that best fits the West Coast offense that head coach Doug Pederson is trying to install in Jacksonville, and having two starting-caliber running backs was never going to work with how often Trevor Lawrence is asked to throw the ball. It’s already a slim share of touches for one guy, much less two. One of these players was going to leave, if not in the middle of this season then before next year’s opener.

Robinson was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and had been the team’s starting running back since Week 1 of that year. He finishes his time in Jacksonville with 2,789 yards from scrimmage and 22 total touchdowns.