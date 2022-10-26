Jaguars place cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed cornerback Shaquill Griffin on the injured reserve list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Griffin missed last Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, and per NFL rules regarding injured reserve, he now must miss a minimum of four games before he is eligible to return.

Griffin has had his struggles in pass coverage this season, but remains one of Jacksonville’s starting outside cornerbacks, so the team will need to replace his production. Griffin has recorded 336 defensive snaps in 2022, recording 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss, four passes defended and zero interceptions.

In coverage this season, Griffin has been targeted 32 times, and has allowed 21 receptions (65.6 percent completion rate) for 252 yards (12 yards per completion) and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He has also allowed an opposing passer rating of 110.4 in 2022.

Jacksonville’s remaining cornerback depth chart includes Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, Chris Claybrooks and rookie Montaric Brown. Head coach Doug Pederson told the media on Wednesday that Jacksonville will be adding a player at the position as well.

The Jaguars travel to London this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+.