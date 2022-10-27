NFL Season 2022 Picks Week 8: Who sets themselves alone?

Things are starting to settle in the 2022 NFL Season now that we’re heading into Week 8. Teams are starting to solidify themselves in their division and pull away, while others are trying to save their season and not fall too far behind.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be making their trip across the Atlantic to London to face off against the Denver Broncos. Surprisingly the Jaguars are the favorites, but everything is still up in the air with the health of quarterback Russell Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring issue.

The Jaguars have been in every game this year, with every loss being by a single score, so we should once again expect a close matchup.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 8. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.