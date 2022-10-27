Thursday Night Football Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football live on Amazon Prime, where we continue to pray for a game that won’t put us to sleep before 10 p.m. eastern. This week, we’ve got the Baltimore Ravens headed down south to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On paper, this should be more like last week’s matchup, where exciting things actually happen and points are actually scored. We know with the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, there is bound to be a handful of crazy offensive plays be it through the air or Lamar just making some magic with his scrambling ability.

On the other side with the Buccaneers, could we finally be seeing Father Time catch up with Tom Brady? The last two weeks in a row the Bucs have lost tough games, but last week especially was frustrating for Tampa Bay. The offense scored just three points, Brady had under 6 yards per attempt and didn’t throw a touchdown, putting his touchdown total during the last two losses at just one. The Bucs have lost four of their last five, and despite being favored on Thursday Night, the Ravens will be a tough one to rebound on.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Oct. 27

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video – Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Odds: Bucs by 1.5. Current betting odds at DraftKing Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 46