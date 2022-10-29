Jaguars vs. Broncos: How to watch Week 8 matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are across the pond in London ready for their annual game in England on Sunday, this time they faceoff against the Denver Broncos. At 2-5, both teams will be on the hunt to get off their currently slides, as both the Broncos and the Jaguars have lost their last four straight games.

For the Broncos, their offense just can’t seem to get in synch and put points on the board, even with the acquisition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Wilson has struggled to find a rhythm in former Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s offense and will be coming off a hamstring injury.

For the Jaguars, they’ll be hoping to find that itch that has left them scratching their head the last four weeks of losses. The Jaguars have been in everyone one of those losses, often coming down to how the team plays in the fourth quarter and in back-to-back weeks have rallied late to take the lead, only to see it squandered in the end.

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 9:30 AM ET

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Odds: Jaguars are -2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook