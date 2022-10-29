Jaguars vs Broncos: Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings Sportsbook -- as the Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) take on the Denver Broncos (+2.5) in London.

Last week: 4-0

Season: 10-6

Travis Etienne over 69.5 rushing yards

Jacksonville’s new feature back has beaten his projected props throughout the season, and I don’t think that’ll stop this week.

The Jaguars figure to shy away from downfield throws as much as possible against Denver’s daunting pass defense. Etienne, who handled 80% of offensive snaps and 14 carries last week, should expect another heavy workload against the Broncos’ 18th-ranked run defense.

Trevor Lawrence longest completion under 32.5 yards (-115)

Denver has allowed two passing plays of 33-plus yards this season, tied for fewest in the league with Philadelphia. The Jaguars have five such plays this season (which is tied for 14th), but Marvin Jones and Zay Jones don’t offer the Jaguars big-play potential outside.

This is betting Denver’s third-ranked pass defense contains slot man Christian Kirk, who is responsible for four of Jacksonville’s five biggest plays through the air this season. The Broncos have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points out of the slot this season, per ESPN.

Jerry Jeudy over 48.5 receiving yards (-115)

I’m expecting Tyson Campbell to line up across Courtland Sutton on the majority of snaps Sunday. That leaves Jerry Jeudy against Tre Herndon and Darious Williams, which is a much better matchup for Denver.

