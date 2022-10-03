Jaguars vs Eagles: Play of the game

Th effects of Hurricane Ian were certainly felt in south Philly last Sunday afternoon. In Doug Pederson’s return game, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost five turnovers and gained just 219 yards against the NFL’s sole undefeated team.

Jamal Agnew scored twice for the Jaguars, but their first touchdown of the game came with the defense on the field. Jalen Hurts tried to force a pass against man coverage on Philadelphia’s opening drive -- it didn’t end well.

According to rbsdm.com, it was the biggest play of the game in terms of both expected points added and win probability differential.

Darious Williams had a rough start to his Jaguars career, as he missed multiple tackles in the first half of the season opener in Washington. Since then, though, the local kid has played well out of the slot for Jacksonville. Williams has three passes defensed and eight completions allowed in the past three weeks (per PFF).

Thanks to Williams, Andre Cisco caught his second interception of the season. It was Jacksonville’s ninth takeaway this year (tied for third in the league) and their first returned for a touchdown. The Jaguars rank fourth in Expected Points Added per play allowed and third in success rate allowed.