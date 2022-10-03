49ers only slight favorites over Rams in MNF

An interesting week of NFL Football during Week 4 comes to an end with a Monday Night Football NFC West clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. It’s a fierce NFC West Rivalry and both teams come in 1-0 in the division. To some surprise however, the Niners are only a two-point favorite on the road against the Rams, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

On the 49ers side, they’re still adjusting to life with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback after Trey Lance went down. The 49ers have done “OK” with Garoppolo at the position, but are coming off a gut-wrenching 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last week, going behind on a 12-play, 80-yard go ahead drive late in the fourth quarter.

On the Rams side, they’re riding a two-game win streak, including a beat down of the Arizona Cardinals. It should be an interesting clash between two teams who are going to lean a lot on their defense, but I would tend to think the Rams have more going for them offensively and will come out on top.

You can find all the NFL odds here, with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.