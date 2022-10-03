The Jacksonville Jaguars are now the favorites to win the AFC South for the 2022 NFL regular season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

They started the season predicted to come in last. Worst to first. Division crown. Home playoff games. Feels good, y’all.

The Jacksonville Jaguars started the season +700 to win the AFC South.



They're now the favorites to win it, at +160.



The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts lag just a little bit behind at +200 and the Houston Texans are in No Man’s Land at +2800.

While the news is a little surprising, especially considering that slop-fest of a loss we saw Trevor Lawrence & Co. take against the Philadelphia Eagles—during a hurricane, no less!—two things have contributed most to this team’s rise in the eyes of Vegas.

First, the Jaguars are better than we thought they were. At least through the first four games. If your expectations for this team exceeded 2-2 at this point in the season, you need to schedule an appointment with your friendly, neighborhood therapist. Everyone had the Jaguars sitting at six or seven wins this year, including 100,000 computer simulations.

Second, the AFC South is worse than we thought they’d be. Matt Ryan ain’t it. Davis Mills was never it. Ryan Tannehill is more turnover-prone than in seasons past. This is a division where a competent offense can be carried by a talented defense to a title.

In short, go Jaguars.