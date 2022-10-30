Broncos vs. Jaguars Week 8 Live Blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) are across the pond in London ready for their annual game in England on Sunday, this time they faceoff against theDenver Broncos (+1.5). At 2-5, both teams will be on the hunt to get off their currently slides, as both the Broncos and the Jaguars have lost their last four straight games.

For the Broncos, their offense just can’t seem to get in synch and put points on the board, even with the acquisition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Wilson has struggled to find a rhythm in former Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s offense and will be coming off a hamstring injury.

For the Jaguars, they’ll be hoping to find that itch that has left them scratching their head the last four weeks of losses. The Jaguars have been in everyone one of those losses, often coming down to how the team plays in the fourth quarter and in back-to-back weeks have rallied late to take the lead, only to see it squandered in the end.

10:13 AM: After getting a new set of downs in the redzone, Lawrence makes a poor decision and Justin Simmons makes an incredible interception on a batted ball.

9:48 AM: Jaguars capitalize on the turnover as Trevor Lawrence hits Evan Engram on a long touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead!

Trevor with a perfect throw to Engram in the endzone pic.twitter.com/QvACVSoAd9 — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 30, 2022

9:42 AM: Jaguars offense ended up punting after an almost incredible downfield catch by Evan Ingram, but Tyson Campbell gets the ball back for the offense quickly picking off Russell Wilson.

Tyson Campbell was watching Wilson the whole time. Lovely coverage pic.twitter.com/0DPC3zPIgK — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 30, 2022

9:34 AM: Jaguars defense showed up to play earlier, nearly picking off Russell Wilson on the first play and then Arden Key making a KEY play on third down.

Arden Key gets a sack! pic.twitter.com/EzcwPJp38i — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 30, 2022

Hear 'em roar! @Jaguars are back in town and set to crank up the volume. #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/xbAcCS5slK — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 30, 2022

