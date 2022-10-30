Jaguars vs Broncos: Plays of the game

Time is a flat circle, am I right?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost a fifth consecutive game, all by one score, and all for the same reasons. The defense allows deep passes and back-breaking drives in the second half, while the offense finds new ways to stall out and turn the ball over.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions at the worst times possible against Denver in Week 8. This redzone pick by Justin Simmons was the second-biggest play of the game in terms of Expected Points Added, per rbsdm.com.

On the first play of Jacksonville’s final possession, Lawrence threw this pass behind Christian Kirk and into K’Waun Williams’ arms. It was the biggest play of the game by EPA.

The Denver defense K'Waun Williams gets a pick in crunch time!#DENvsJAX on ESPN+

Also available on NFL+

Jacksonville doesn't have an outside receiver that can threaten opposing defenses, which fails to maximize Lawrence’s arm while making his job more difficult. But while we can all agree that the quarterback could use some help, Lawrence himself limits the offense with costly mistakes like these.

Since 2021, the Jaguars are 0-12 when Lawrence throws an interception and 5-8 otherwise. In the same time span, Jacksonville is 0-17 when it loses the turnover battle and 5-3 with an even or positive turnover margin.