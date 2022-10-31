2022 NFL odds: Jaguars home underdogs against Raiders

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their fifth gut wrenching loss in a row, losing to the Denver Broncos in London, and head into their next game as 1.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders. After taking a lead with just four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars defense quickly gave up a touchdown drive to surrender the lead and was followed up by a Trevor Lawrence interception to close out the game.

I’m not sure if it’s good news or not, considering the Jaguars have been slump busters lately, but the Raiders are coming off a defeat to the New Orleans Saints that saw Las Vegas get shut out and their offense completely stalled out.

It will be an interesting matchup to see if the Jaguars can finally get off their slide.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are a 1.5-point underdog.

