Monday Night Football: Bengals favored over the Browns

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with a classic AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are on a two game win streak and currently favored by three points to beat the Browns. Offensively, after a slow start to the season, the Bengals have been rolling with the only hiccup against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the flipside, the Browns are on a four-game losing streak and trying to end their slide. If they’re able to upset the Bengals at home on Monday Night Football, it would be a big time statement for a team struggling to find a win. Four of the Browns five losses this season have been by a single score, so even though they’re sitting at 2-5, really only one of those games was not one that could have swung in their favor.

You can find all the NFL odds here, with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.