Monday Night Football: Bengals favored over the Browns

The NFL rolls right along into Monday Night Football with a classic AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals are on a two game win streak and currently favored by three points to beat the Browns. Offensively, after a slow start to the season, the Bengals have been rolling with the only hiccup against the Baltimore Ravens.
On the flipside, the Browns are on a four-game losing streak and trying to end their slide. If they’re able to upset the Bengals at home on Monday Night Football, it would be a big time statement for a team struggling to find a win. Four of the Browns five losses this season have been by a single score, so even though they’re sitting at 2-5, really only one of those games was not one that could have swung in their favor.
You can find all the NFL odds here, with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Loading comments...