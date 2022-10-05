Week 4 power rankings

There are plenty of power ranking articles out there, but this one is different because it is and always will be 100% accurate.

The prompt: if a playoff game at a neutral site were played tomorrow, who would win?

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

3. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

The sport’s three best quarterbacks earn their respective teams the three top spots. I’m waiting for an opposing defender to remark postgame, “It’s just God disguised as Lamar Jackson.”

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

6. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)

The good: Kyle Shanahan plus the best defense in the league. The bad: Jimmy Garoppolo plus a suspect offensive line. The ugly: when defenders get in Deebo Samuel’s way.

7. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

8. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

9. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

10. Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

11. Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Aggregate power rankings:

The Ringer’s Austin Gayle summed it up well (though “bad weather” is underselling it).

Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times in bad weather and the Jags still nearly pulled out a win against the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Don’t regress to the “lol classic Jags” thinking just yet. Lawrence and Doug Pederson are still at the helm of a very talented, much-improved Jaguars team and share first place in the AFC South with the Titans. Expect a bounceback against the Texans at home in Week 5.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

15. Denver Broncos (2-2)

16. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

This isn’t your average Atlanta team, though they won’t be this high for long with Tampa Bay and San Francisco on deck.

17. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

18. Cleveland Browns (2-2)

19. Detroit Lions (1-3)

Running the football is all the way back.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

21. New England Patriots (1-3)

22. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

23. New Orleans Saints (1-3)

24. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

I know he just signed an extension but #FreeKyler.

25. Las Vegas Raiders (2-2)

26. New York Giants (3-1)

27. Washington Commanders (1-3)

28. New York Jets (2-2)

29. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1)

30. Chicago Bears (2-2)

31. Carolina Panthers (1-3)

32. Houston Texans (0-3-1)

The Jaguars have faced some incredibly talented defensive lines in the first month of the season -- but there’s no way you could name multiple players on Houston’s front. I know I can’t. Did someone say big James Robinson game?